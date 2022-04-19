B-Flex has extended its range of heat-transfer vinyls for garment printing with the new silver BF Reflex series of reflective films.

They comprise three silver films which are certified flame retardant and offer high visibility to international standards, making them especially suitable for workwear.

The vinyls can be applied to all cotton, synthetic, nylon and treated fabrics. As with other products from B-Flex Italia, BF Reflex is distributed in the UK through Papergraphics.

The BF Reflex films combine a polyurethane layer with glass microspheres that allow light to be refracted. The polyester adhesive makes the cutting line highly visible and the liner allows easy weeding and easy repositioning of accidentally removed characters.

The 140-micron thickness and slight elasticity make the BF Reflex series pleasant to the touch and comfortable for sportswear and leisurewear as well as workwear.

www.paper-graphics.com

www.b-flexitalia.com