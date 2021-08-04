B-Flex Italia has formed a new partnership with Papergraphics to bring its heat transfer vinyl products officially to the UK for the first time.

Papergraphics, a leading company in the digital printing market, has become the official distributor for B-Flex heat transfer vinyl products in the UK.

It will offer the entire B-Flex range by the metre or the full roll. To complement the new partnership, Papergraphics has also partnered with leading German heat press manufacturer Secabo to offer its range of presses.

In a statement, Papergraphics said: “At a time when the personalisation market is booming, especially garment personalisation, we feel there is no better time to be offering this diverse range of transfer films to our customer base.

“The award-winning B-Flex range creates an excellent opportunity to add a new revenue stream with very little investment needed, helping you reach a myriad of markets including workwear, sportswear and fashion wear.”

Papergraphics has over 35 years of expertise in large-format printing and supplies a range of print media and equipment from ink to cutters.

In a statement, B-Flex Italia added: “Its expertise in large-format print supplies and equipment lead to a range of unique products, which B-Flex HTV is now proudly part of.

“The expansion of B-Flex Italia continues, together with selected partners who share values and commitment to our customers and our products.”

paper-graphics.com