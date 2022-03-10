Azonprinter is tapping into growing global demand for direct-to-film (DTF) printing for garments by forming new partnerships in Spain.

It has formed exclusive cooperation and distribution agreements with print equipment specialists Ezedichi and Suministros Serigraficos Kima, which will both represent its DTF solutions across Spain.

They will supply all of Azonprinter’s DTF solutions – Pronto, Pronto Neon and all of the series of the Pronto+ – as well as its full product range including the inks, nano powder (white and black) and films. They will also provide installation, training, support and maintenance.

www.azonprinter.com

www.suministroskima.com

www.ezedichi.com