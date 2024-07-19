European manufacturer Azonprinter has expanded its range of machines for direct-to-film (DTF) printing with the launch of the Primo Plus Light.

The new model offers a colour configuration that includes light cyan and light magenta alongside standard CMYK and the two white inks.

The Azon Primo Plus Light follows the presentation of Azonprinter’s DTF printers Primo Plus Neon and Primo Plus Neon X at the Print21 fair in Zagreb in Croatia in April.

Primo Plus is a roll-to-roll DTF system with integrated adhesive application. Primo Plus Neon adds neon magenta and neon yellow while the Neon X offers neon yellow, neon magenta, neon orange and neon green.

Azonprinter, based in Zagreb, reported that the first orders for the new Primo Plus Light were already underway, with a delivery time of two to four weeks because of the “great interest from our customers”.

Azon machines are distributed in the UK by Atlantic Tech Services.

Azonprinter also highlighted that, in September, it would be introducing a new DTF shaker, with all electronic components manufactured within the EU. The shaker will have a two-year warranty.

azonprinter.com

atlantic-tech.co.uk