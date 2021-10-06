Azonprinter has introduced two new direct-to-film (DTF) printers which can produce more colourful and fluorescent graphics for printing on garments.

The A3-size DTF Azon Pronto Neon uses fluorescent yellow and fluorescent magenta instead of magenta and yellow inks, adding more choice for printing designs onto transfer film.

Azonprinter has also launched the A1 roll-to-roll Azon Pronto+ Neon. This printer uses the same ink configuration of cyan, fluorescent magenta, fluorescent yellow, black and white ink.

The size of the roll on the Azon Pronto+ Neon is 60x100cm. It is fitted with a built-in Hepa fume extractor.

Both machines will be available in the UK via Atlantic Tech Services which is actively demonstrating, selling and installing all Azon printers. Azon machines, which are manufactured in Croatia, also include the Edge and Soniq.

atlantic-tech.co.uk