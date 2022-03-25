More exhibitors have signed up for Printwear & Promotion Live!, with organisers promising new clothing lines and equipment launches including direct-to-film (DTF) products.

More than 100 companies are now booked to exhibit in the garment decoration industry show which runs from Sunday 24 April to Tuesday 26 April in Hall 12 of the NEC in Birmingham.

Newcomers to P&P Live! will include Axzyra, a specialist in inkjet and UV print equipment which will be launching a new direct-to-film (DTF) digital print and powder applicator system.

The Axzyra DTF systems use a high-quality water-based ink to digitally print the graphics onto film and then automatically apply a powdered adhesive and cure, creating transfers all in one compact operation.

It is introducing two models: the DTF300, which prints 300mm film and is one complete unit with a printer, powder applicator and dryer, and the faster DTF600 which prints 600mm and has a separate printer and dryer.

Set up in 2015 by Steve Woods, Axzyra will also launch Print Head Doctor, a recovery system for all kinds of solvent, eco-solvent, water-based and UV print heads.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting new customers and understanding this new market segment for Axzyra.”

TheMagicTouch, Resolute DTG, RA Smart, YES Group, J&B Sewing Machine Co, Amaya Sales UK and MHM Direct GB will also be among exhibitors showcasing equipment for DTF at the show.

Another company exhibiting for the first time will be Manchester Print & Press with the Grafter range of screen print transfer equipment.

Also showcasing new products will be TranSmart, with a range of new transfer products, and TheMagicTouch with innovations for its Jet Pro DTF printer developed with Resolute DTG.

www.axzyra.com

www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk