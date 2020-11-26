Awesome Merchandise has announced its campaign to raise £50K to support a local homeless charity, Simon on the Streets, threatened with closure due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

To reach its £50K target, the Leeds-based printing company will introduce a number of initiatives throughout November and December, including the launch of a dedicated online shop with a specially designed merchandise range — with all proceeds from every item purchased going to Simon on the Streets. Awesome Merchandise is also donating 10% of profits from any of its products sold throughout December.

Luke Hodson, founder of Awesome Merchandise, commented: “Supporting the local community lies at the heart of what we do, and Simon on the Streets does some incredible work to help homeless people in and around the city, and so we wanted to show our utmost support for them. It would be devastating to see them close, not to mention the impact it would have on the people who are living on the streets in Leeds.”

Partnering with local illustrator Drew Millward, the ‘Keep Leeds Warm’ merchandise range features a unique design, referencing iconic images and landmarks of the city being ‘kept warm’ by the owl in the Leeds coat of arms.

“It was important that we also partnered with a local illustrator for this project, which is why we chose to work with Drew. His fantastic designs are really striking, and reference Leeds’ most iconic scenery and landmarks, whilst spreading an important message,” added Luke.

“We hope people will join us in supporting Simon on the Streets by purchasing the specially created merchandise, or even just by making a small donation through our dedicated online shop.”

Natalie Moran, CEO of Simon on the Streets, commented: “Simon on the Streets is an independent charity whose income relies solely upon the incredible generosity of our corporate partners and community fundraisers, all of whom have been impacted by the pandemic.

“With a reduction in donations and so many events cancelled we could not be more grateful to Awesome Merchandise for thinking of us at this time. Their hard work and determination to put together such an innovative campaign has been so inspiring!

“I have no doubt they will achieve their target goal, which will ensure that Simon on the Streets can continue to support the most vulnerable in our community during the tough winter months.”

www.awesomemerchandise.com/keepleedswarm