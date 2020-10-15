Awesome Merchandise has announced the launch of its grant scheme to support small businesses and the creative industries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Leeds-based printing company will offer £15,000 through the scheme to applicants from the music and performing arts industries, and small businesses.

Launching on 19 October, the scheme will be open to applicants for two weeks, and the £15K grant will be split evenly across the three sectors.

As well as the £5K grant, the successful applicants will receive regular training and practical advice from Awesome Merchandise to help grow their business, through use of marketing and creating promotional merchandise.

Luke Hodson, founder of Awesome Merchandise, commented: “2020 has been an extremely tough year so far for everyone, in particular the creative industries and small businesses. We wanted to show our support for these communities, not only financially but by sharing our knowledge and expertise, to help their business grow.

“At Awesome Merchandise, a large proportion of our customer-base are independent businesses, many of which are in the creative industries. We have great relationships with our customers and that’s why, in our 15th year, we chose to launch this grant scheme to support them.”

To apply for the grant and for more information on the scheme, visit: imagesmag.uk/Awesome-15K-grant

