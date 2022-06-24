The team behind clothing brand AWDis have been helping to clean up the coastline of Scotland as part of a five-year project.

They participated in six days of activities in June to clean some of the most beautiful stretches of the Scottish coast from Aberdour and Cramond Beach to Forth Bridges and Barnbougle Castle.

The Scottish Coastal Clean Up is organised by recycling specialist Forth Resource Management, which supplies Caledonian Horticulture products. After the first programme of activities in 2021, the project aims to clear around 70% of marine litter from coastal areas by 2025.

AWDis Brands, base in Livingston in West Lothian, about 14 kilometres from the south shore of the Firth of Forth, supplies garments such as Just Hoods and Just Cool by AWDis for the printwear and promotional market.

The team took part in the Scottish Coastal Clean Up because it is an organisation “continuously looking for opportunities to make a positive impact in the community and environmental causes to be involved in”.

This year’s activities were focused on 3 to 8 June, run in conjunction with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee clean-up and encompassing World Environment Day on 5 June and World Ocean Day on 8 June.

The organisers from Forth Resource Management thanked AWDis and all the other volunteers who took part. “We have been blown away again by the number of community groups and individuals that got involved to help clean up our coastline.”

The clean-up covered the coastline from Berwick-upon-Tweed up to Aberdeen as well as along the River Spey near Lossiemouth in Moray.

Next year, the Scottish Coastal Clean Up plans to reach even further round the coast. There will also be some “beach clean” weekends before then to tackle litter hotspots.

www.justhoodsbyawdis.com