AWDis has posted a recording of its first ‘AWDis Live!: How we can support your business’ webinar, which aired in January 2021.

If you missed the live broadcast you can view footage of the entire webinar.

The webinar covered the impact of Covid-19, sustainability and ethical matters, and the acceleration of digital sales, as well as providing an overview of AWDis brands’ key styles, trends and new product development for 2021, plus an an introduction to its new business development team and regional brand ambassadors.

The Q&A session with Jawad Jumani (JJ), head of AWDis; Kirsten Ferrol, deputy product manager, and James Homan, business development manager, towards the end of the webinar includes questions on:

• stock levels

• organic certification

• order placement

• Brexit planning and product supply to the EU

• embroidery on the Just Cool T

• direct selling

• inspiration for new product development

• how to obtain product imagery

• DTG printing on organic hoodies

• how to access marketing support and product imagery

www.awdisbrands.com