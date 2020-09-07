AWDis has announced the launch of its dedicated business support department for customers seeking additional guidance to help grow their businesses.

Designed to help both start-ups and established businesses looking to grow to the next level, the business support team will focus on working one-to-one with garment decorators to understand their business, and discuss how best to support their needs, explained AWDis.

“The new team will not only provide marketing materials, website resources, product swatches, product and industry knowledge, but a sounding board to help you reach new prospects and build a stronger customer base.”

The AWDis business support team will not take orders directly, and will continue to be distributor neutral. For more information, contact info@awdisbrands.com to book a video appointment with a member of the team.

www.awdisbrands.com