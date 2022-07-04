A new nationwide team dedicated to providing business support for garment decorators has been set up for AWDis clothing brands.

The team will be focused on working one to one with decorators to understand their businesses and discuss how best to support their needs and to help them grow.

They will provide not only marketing materials, website resources, product swatches, product and industry knowledge but also a sounding board to help businesses to reach new prospects and build a stronger customer base.

Created as a direct result of customer feedback, the nationwide team of brand ambassadors includes Aroosa Nazami, James Homan, Dylan Donaldson, Narinda Bisla, Leanne Culbert and Vikki Harriman.

AWDis, based in Livingston in West Lothian, supplies garments such as Just Hoods and Just Cool by AWDis for the printwear and promotional market.

www.awdisbrands.com