Apparel brand AWDis has expanded its collection with the addition of the College Hoodie 2.0.

Built on the brand’s 18 years of garment manufacturing knowledge, the new hoodie has been “thoughtfully designed from the fabric up” and “delivers the smooth, reliable print performance decorators expect, alongside lasting durability and a comfortable fit that feels just right from the first wear”, said Andy Brown, senior brand lead at AWDis.

The 280gsm College Hoodie 2.0 uses the brand’s new PurePrint501 fabric, which has been developed specifically for this style. It has the same 100% cotton face as the original College Hoodie but uses a 20% finer yarn for a smoother, softer surface that provides an more even base for ink distribution, while its three-needle construction gives it a thicker, more premium hand-feel.

The shape has also been refined for an improved overall fit, and details have been added such as a locker patch for extra design space, a size pip for easy rebranding, and newly upgraded drawcords that are made from the same yarn as the face of the fabric and are finished with metal tips in either gunmetal or silver to complement the hoodie colour.

Aimed at all sectors, it has already received “excellent” feedback.

Visit the AWDis website for full details