AWDis brands has announced that its garments are now 100% Peta-approved vegan.

All garments from the AWDis brands will now carry a Peta-approved vegan logo, which officially recognises them as 100% free of any animal ingredients.

“AWDis brands have actually operated as zero animal products for some years, and therefore the process was very straightforward for us – we worked with Peta to meet the criteria, which was then reviewed and approved,” explained AWDis.

“It’s important for us firstly to be recognised as a progressive compassionate business that’s committed to creating products produced the right way, and secondly, we wanted to clearly sign-post our vegan products to help ethical consumers purchase from AWDis brands with confidence, safe in the knowledge that they’re not supporting the exploitation of animals.

“We recognise the importance of our responsibility to ensure the manufacturing methods used match the ideals of those who love and wear our products, and becoming Peta-approved was a great milestone to be able to add this cruelty-free stamp to our products.”

www.awdisbrands.com