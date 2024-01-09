College Hoodie The iconic College Hoodie (JH001) takes centre stage, now available in an “industry-first selection of 90 colours”. Joining the extensive palette are vibrant shades like bright royal, citrus, seafoam, and soft red. These live-in classics feature ribbed cuffs and hem, a kangaroo-pouch pocket, twin-needle stitching detail, and a double fabric hood. “Crafted from cotton-faced fabric ideal for printing and embroidery, the JH001 is a must-have, ranging from XS to 5XL,” says the brand.
Heavyweight Signature Hoodie Introducing the “much-anticipated” Heavyweight Signature Hoodie (JH120), “an oversized marvel” with clean minimalist lines, a boxy fit, and an impressive 440gsm weight. Choose from five core colours in order to make a bold statement.
Women’s Relaxed Hoodie For women seeking style and comfort, the Women’s Relaxed Hoodie (JH305) is a standout addition, offering a relaxed fit, double fabric hood, and vent detailing on the hem.
Active Recycled Baselayer and Women’s Recycled Tech Shorts The activewear collection expands with the introduction of two new recycled garments. The Active Recycled Baselayer (JC232), crafted from 91% recycled polyester and 9% elastane, ensures comfort with ergonomic design and functional panelling. It’s lightweight with built-in sweat-wicking properties, and is available in three colours from XS-2XL.
The Women’s Recycled Tech Shorts (JC288), the second recycled style, offers non-restrictive four-way stretch for maximum comfort. With a sleek, fashion-forward design and two side pockets, these activewear shorts are available in jet black from XS-4XL.
Active Trackpants The collection also features the lightweight, quick-dry Active Trackpants (JC281) designed for enhanced performance during various sporting activities. Available in jet black and French navy, these 60% polyester/40% recycled polyester trackpants boast an ergonomic fit for comfort and range from S-2XL.
Cool Sliders Venturing into footwear, AWDis launches the Cool Sliders (JC092) in Arctic white and jet black, featuring a single foot strap for easy wear and rebranding. These on-trend sliders are finished with a moulded footbed and an impact-absorbing outsole for added comfort.
Extended size range As of 2024, AWDis also proudly offers a selection of staple performancewear styles in sizes ranging from XS-4XL, including the popular Women’s Cool T (JC005), the recycled matching bra (JC217) and leggings (JC287) set, the Cool Shorts (JC080), and the essential Women’s Cool Vest (JC015) in selected colours.
“AWDis remains committed to delivering the latest trends and timeless classics,” says the company. “Connect with your regional AWDis brand ambassador to explore the exciting offerings of 2024 and discover how the dedicated team can support your business.”