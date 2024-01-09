In the realm of oversized T-shirts, the popular Oversize 100 T (JT009) welcomes an extended palette that includes on-trend shades such as desert sand, dusty lilac, natural stone, new French navy, shark grey, and sky blue. Additionally, the Oversize 100 Long Sleeve T (JT019) makes its debut in deep black and white, catering to sizes S-2XL.

Active Recycled Baselayer and Women’s Recycled Tech Shorts The activewear collection expands with the introduction of two new recycled garments. The Active Recycled Baselayer (JC232), crafted from 91% recycled polyester and 9% elastane, ensures comfort with ergonomic design and functional panelling. It’s lightweight with built-in sweat-wicking properties, and is available in three colours from XS-2XL.

The Women’s Recycled Tech Shorts (JC288), the second recycled style, offers non-restrictive four-way stretch for maximum comfort. With a sleek, fashion-forward design and two side pockets, these activewear shorts are available in jet black from XS-4XL.

Active Trackpants The collection also features the lightweight, quick-dry Active Trackpants (JC281) designed for enhanced performance during various sporting activities. Available in jet black and French navy, these 60% polyester/40% recycled polyester trackpants boast an ergonomic fit for comfort and range from S-2XL.

Cool Sliders Venturing into footwear, AWDis launches the Cool Sliders (JC092) in Arctic white and jet black, featuring a single foot strap for easy wear and rebranding. These on-trend sliders are finished with a moulded footbed and an impact-absorbing outsole for added comfort.

Extended size range As of 2024, AWDis also proudly offers a selection of staple performancewear styles in sizes ranging from XS-4XL, including the popular Women’s Cool T (JC005), the recycled matching bra (JC217) and leggings (JC287) set, the Cool Shorts (JC080), and the essential Women’s Cool Vest (JC015) in selected colours.

“AWDis remains committed to delivering the latest trends and timeless classics,” says the company. “Connect with your regional AWDis brand ambassador to explore the exciting offerings of 2024 and discover how the dedicated team can support your business.”

