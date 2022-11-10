Avery Dennison has designed and supplied kits for two teams as part of its support for women’s and non-binary people’s football at a grassroots level.

It is supporting Manchester Laces and South London Laces football teams in a partnership that fits its values of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)

In addition to the sponsorship fee, Avery Dennison has worked with the Laces teams and partner organisations to design new home and away kits for both teams.

Manufactured in collaboration with a garment provider, the shirts feature premium trims from Embelex – Avery Dennison’s service providing embellishments for clothing such as heat transfers, embroidery, patches and badges. Avery Dennison Embelex branding is featured on the shirt sleeves.

Both clubs will make the shirts available for sale on their websites to further support and raise money for their organisations.

Avery Dennison is also donating the front-of-shirt sponsor logo space for Manchester Laces to football podcast Stadio and for South London Laces to digital football platform Versus because both businesses have authentic connections to their communities.

Helen Hardy, founder of Manchester Laces, said: “Partnering with an organisation that is passionate about the same values as us is a non-negotiable, and the generous investments from Avery Dennison to support the clubs, both on an operational level and with our new kit design, makes such a difference to an organisation like ours. In these new kits, the sense of togetherness has never felt so strong.”

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director for Embelex, added: “Avery Dennison recognises the benefits of grassroots football – it aligns closely with our own values and shows that Avery Dennison is far more than a trims supplier.”

embelex.averydennison.com