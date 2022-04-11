Avery Dennison has launched a new service providing heat transfers, patches and badges, including the ability to add digitally enabled “smart” options.

The company, which specialises in innovations in materials science, branding and manufacturing, has set up Embelex to offer the embellishments to garment decorators, manufacturers, brands and retailers.

Avery Dennison already supplies official Premier League shirt names, numbers and sleeve badges for on-pitch and retail garments. The badges have built-in smart technology that allows users to scan the badge to reveal hidden content on the Premier League app.

Steve Mason, vice president and general manager for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, and Embelex lead at Avery Dennison RBIS, said: “Speed and scalability are at the heart of the Embelex offer.

“Brands and organisations want to customise products but they also want on-demand manufacturing, just-in-time delivery and as little waste as possible to meet their sustainability credentials.

“Embelex exceeds these expectations. Our global footprint also enables us to provide world-class service to apparel factories, which in turn enables them to provide world-class value to their customers.”

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director for Embelex at Avery Dennison RBIS, added: “Our on-product branding is already seen around the world on some of the biggest names in sports including English Premier League, Futbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“But Embelex’s reach extends far beyond the pitch, from high-fashion brands to high-street retailers where leading designers, brands and apparel suppliers are using decorative elements to bring their designs to life.”

Avery Dennison has been investing in its on-product branding business over the past three years, including new sites providing woven press and heat transfer services.

It has also acquired Rietveld, based in the Netherlands and Turkey, which specialises in in-house designed and manufactured crests, heat transfers and decorative sublimations as well as embellishment application and an end-to-end service for the team sportswear market.

Global research by professional services group Accenture has found that 84% of consumers are interested in personalised products, and many would not hesitate to pay more to get them.

Through its own research, Avery Dennison has discovered fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated SKUs – such as personalised prints and applications – to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.

www.embelex.averydennison.com