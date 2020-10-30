Lucy sold over 100 garments in the first week of launching the collection last month — all her T-shirts and sweatshirts are made to order, and as well as offering personalisation, she also creates bespoke designs for her customers.

“I have always had a keen interest in designing,” explained Lucy, “so I create all the designs myself.”

Using a Graphtec CE7000 series cutting plotter and Transmatic heat press, Lucy printed her designs with heat transfer vinyl, including glow-in-the-dark, supplied by Marathon Threads onto the Gildan Softstyle Women’s Ringspun T-Shirt (GD072), and the Women’s Set In Sweatshirt (WW02W) from B&C Collection supplied by BTC Activewear.