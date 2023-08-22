This year’s IPIA autumn conference takes place on 31 August at Coventry’s Manufacturing Technology Centre with the theme Rising to the Challenge: Finding Opportunities to Grow and Thrive.

The conference includes a mini expo, speakers from across the industry, a panel discussion on business growth and networking opportunities for delegates.

Chair of the IPIA events subcommittee, Matthew Ruff said with so many factors impacting growth, such as rising costs, rapidly changing routes to market and unstable demand, the issue is top of mind for business leaders across the print industry.

“Rising to the Challenge will provide attendees with insights from print-service-providers and entrepreneurs that are successfully negotiating these hurdles – and which have not just identified growth opportunities – but are actively and successfully exploiting them,” he explained.

Speakers include Anthony Rowell from Tradeprint, Lance Hill from Eight Days A Week Print Solutions, Pat Headley from Go Inspire, Mike Hughes from Latcham, and Elizabeth Bowerman from Stephen and Austin.

An interactive panel discussion Business Growth – By Luck or Design will consider whether there’s a formula for business growth, or if it’s just down to being in the right place at the right time. Panellists include Jamie Nelson of Compass Business Finance, Simon Cooper of Solopress, Lucy Swanston of Nutshell Creative, Anthony Thirlby of Culverlands Press, and Sarah Kilcoyne-Guilliam of Kingsbury Press.

Tickets for the conference are available from are available from the IPIA website.

