Billed as offering “families and businesses breathing space”, yesterday’s Autumn Budget announcement by chancellor John Healey included a number of changes that may affect garment decorators.

Here are the main points all business owners need to know:

Capital Gains Tax rates are remaining unchanged at 18% and 24%

On 1 April 2027, the National Living Wage (for ages 21+) will increase by 3.9% to £13.21 per hour.The National Minimum Wage (for ages 18-20) will also increase by the same percentage, to £11.27 per hour, as will the apprentice rate, raising it to £8.31

The small business rate relief (SBRR) threshold is being raised from 1 April 2027 for small retailers from £12,000 to £18,000, and from £15,000 to £21,000 for tapered relief, removing business rates from 70,000 more businesses. All retail businesses will receive an effective two-year freeze

Business mileage has been raised from to 45p to 55p for first 10,000 miles, and from 25p to 35p above that

A new Founders Relief rate will kick in from April 2027, giving a reduced 10% rate of Capital Gains Tax on up to £10 million of lifetime gains

The Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR) lifetime limit is cut to £500,000 at existing 18%/24% rates

The tax-free trading allowance is being tripled from £1,000 to £3,000 from April 2027 to support those starting new businesses

A new Young Entrepreneurs Allowance is being introduced, which will cover a year of living costs for young founders while they turn their ideas into businesses

The tax-advantaged employee share schemes are being expanded from April 2027 to help businesses recruit and retain talent

Statutory parental pay is being extended to self-employed fathers and partners (for the first time)

Online marketplaces will become responsible from October 2027 for collecting VAT on sales by UK businesses that make more than £90,000 of sales through the marketplace

The government is extending the temporary 5p per litre cut in the main rates of fuel duty from 1‌‌‌ January‌‌‌ 2027 until 30‌‌‌ June‌‌‌ 2027

The government has announced a change in VAT law to restrict the VAT reverse charge for supplies of services from overseas, so that it only applies if the receiving UK business is VAT-registered. This change will take effect from April‌‌‌ 2027

The government is setting out an implementation roadmap for requiring VAT e-invoicing from April‌‌‌ 2029

From April‌‌‌ 2029, the government will require employers to have a Direct Debit instruction in place with HMRC for their PAYE and VAT return liabilities, while retaining flexibility to pay by other methods

Click here to read the Autumn Budget in full.