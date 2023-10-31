Users can now plug a 915mm power cord for an optional AutoFlash head rotation unit into the AirFlash and RedFlash infrared flash cure models.

The upgrade from Vastex allows the power cord to be plugged into the rear of the flash head, removing the need for separate wiring to a wall outlet.

“The average screen print shop has many power cords underfoot, so having one less cord running across the floor is a benefit,” said Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex International.

Both flash cure models also come as standard with removable cord sets that can be fitted with international plug types A through H, compatible with 220/230/240V systems worldwide.

“Whereas flash cure units were previously hard-wired to order according to the plug type of the user’s country, Vastex can now inventory 240V units in stock for rapid shipment along with a separate user-specified power cord,” he explained.

Both Vastex flash cure models feature 360° head rotation, an adjustable-height heavy-duty stand with castors, head levelling adjustment, heat shield and side handles for operator safety.

The AutoFlash head rotation unit swings the head of the flash cure unit into place above the pallet with the touch of a foot pedal for a user-adjustable dwell time, and a rotary table that allows the flash cure unit to double as a low-cost dryer, explained the company.

www.vastex.com