Atlantic Tech Services has relocated to new UK headquarters to prepare it for “the next step in the growth and development” of the company.

Remaining to the west of Harlow town centre close to the M11, it has moved to Coldharbour Estate. The new offices and warehouse will be the national sales and service centre and warehouse facility.

Keith Pratt, managing director of Atlantic, said: “This move isn’t about just changing our address: it’s the next step in the growth and development of Atlantic and our national service and support for Mimaki, Mutoh and Roland wide-format roll-to-roll and flatbed printers.

“This site will also help us to develop and continue the increase in sales and distribution of our highly successful and high-performance NUtec and ColourSure vibrant, consistent and fast-drying UV and solvent ink products.

“We understand the necessity to ensure we deliver the highest quality of customer care and this move is about us positioning ourselves to support the significant growth in contract customers and their requirements for quick and efficient national next-day service response and overnight ink distribution and supply.”

He added that Atlantic would continue its work in developing a range of specialist one-litre and two-litre bulk ink systems for most common and popular Mimaki, Mutoh and Roland printers.

Atlantic is national distributor for NUtec and ColourSure inks and national reseller for Mutoh sign, digital, industrial and specialist wide-format printers. It also specialises in colour management, profiling and RIP technology and is a national supplier of renewed and refurbished roll-to-roll and flatbed printers with extended warranties.

The company’s full new address is No 2, Coldharbour, Lovet Road, Harlow Essex CM19 5JH.

atlantic-tech.co.uk