Atlantic Tech Services has announced the introduction of its new NuTec 1 Litre Eco Solvent Bulk Ink System for all Mimaki JV and CJV printers.

The company has also introduced the new Premium NuTec Diamond D10-GF-MS21 CMYK Degassed Eco-Solvent Inks in 1 Litre Bags, which were developed to be chemically, performance and colour matched to the Mimaki OEM SS21 inks, and are GLB-free (gamma butyrolactone).

“The easy-to-use NuTec Bulk System and the D10 MS21 Inks are supplied competitively priced as a back-to-back replacement for OEM SS21 inks and generally there is no need for flushing or profiling required,” said Atlantic Tech Services.

“Our D10-MS21 inks offer excellent outdoor durability, low odour, superior abrasion and chemical resistance and are compatible for use with DX4, DX5, DX6 and DX7 print heads.

“This system is also available for those users who are currently using third party inks, however for the very best results we would recommend a flush of the system prior to the introduction of our NuTec D10-MS21 inks.”

