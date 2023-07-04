It was once the dream of a lowly screen goblin to have a magic machine that would clean all the old sticky ink from the frames, apply just the right amount of stencil remover, and, with robotic precision, continue to blast the screen to death with a fully sentient Wash-a-matic power lance!

This reality has blossomed in recent years. The inline car wash method of placing a dirty screen in one end of a magic box and getting a new virgin-like ‘ready to coat’ screen out of the other side has been cropping up in even single-auto shops. Auto reclaim is fast becoming popular in the industry.

What has led to this rise in the automation in the screen room? It is multifaceted:

■ Reduced labour costs

■ Initial investment costs becoming lower

■ Staff protection from harmful chemicals

■ Deskills the process

■ Low quantity, large colour count jobs.

■ Predictability

■ Environmental concerns

At Palmprint Consultants, we have recently seen an install of a German-made Zentner multi-line in a multi-auto print shop.

This shop has an average quantity of 60 pieces per job with an average colour count of less than three. This means that the bottleneck in the whole process is not how fast the press can spin. It also has no relation to how early the beleaguered press operator (hero) starts in the morning. It isn’t even how many children’s birthday parties they miss to stay late and get that extra job onto the ‘cheerful’ DPD driver’s lorry.

The only way to create more revenue is to ensure the squeegees move more frequently, not faster.

The bottleneck in many of today’s shops is in getting the job to the press.