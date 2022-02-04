You really are asking the wrong person here – in my opinion printers should skip the manual and dive straight into an auto! But that’s just my preference and I’m the sort of person who uses the dishwasher for two dishes rather than washing them in the sink.

Getting an automatic press is a huge investment, and it’s not just the cost of the press: the inks, the extra screens, a dryer to cope with the output, flash units that are compatible, a compressor, new squeegees… So, the boring financial bit must be carefully considered – the additional cost of the peripherals can be as much as 40% of the cost of the press.

Ask yourself, “Where do I want to be in five years’ time?” If the answer is still printing artisan shirts by hand and earning a living from it, then stay with the manual, but if you want to grow and if you want to leave the shop while it’s still sunny every now and again, then you owe it to yourself to investigate an auto.

The age-old conundrum of supply and demand comes into play; if you have the means to produce but can’t sell, then that’s a separate problem. If, however, you have the sales but are struggling to produce because every waking hour is spent staring at the back of a wooden squeegee blade that you have probably touched more than your nearest and dearest, then it’s probably time to look at increasing your production capacity.

Manual printing is not the enemy, but it is time-dependent: every colour must be printed one at a time (unless you have an ‘all heads down’ press and four mates who are willing to help for free). This makes a six-colour job into a training regime, the result is killer abs and forearms that would make Olive Oil swoon (a really old cartoon reference that may baffle some more youthful readers).