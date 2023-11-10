The most difficult part of our job is understanding the squishy things – ie people!

Staff are probably your biggest investment, they are also your biggest risk. You must put complete faith in the decision you made to offer paid employment to that hopeful, doe-eyed young soul who appeared at your door insisting that printing T-shirts was their life’s dream.

I often give the advice that it is easier to make a new printer than buy one. Meaning that your new employee doesn’t need any prior experience in order to start throwing ink around and classing it as a profession.