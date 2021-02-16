Elephant Boy Printing used heat transfer vinyl and digital print to create these hoodies, T-shirts and mugs for ASD Osteopathy
Lee Simmons, owner of Elephant Boy Printing, commented: “ASD Osteopathy is a new business that was setting up in the local area — the owner approached me with some ideas of what she wanted done using the artwork she provided.”
The lettering on ASD Osteopathy’s hoodies and T-shirts was printed with heat transfer vinyl using a PixMax Vinyl Cutter Plotter, while the logo was created with digital print, using digital transfer paper from MDP Supplies and a converted Epson WF-7710 inkjet printer.
“I chose digital print as the details were very fine, as well as having a very distinctive colour — I felt this was the best way to bring the exact idea to life,” explained Lee.
Elephant Boy Printing printed onto the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis and the Long Body Cotton T-Shirt (NX3602) from Next Level Apparel.
“The garments were very well received, and this was backed up by repeat orders for mugs and further garments,” added Lee.
Supplied by Coralgraph, the mugs were printed using the Ink Experts Versa Sublimation Paper.