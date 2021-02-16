“I chose digital print as the details were very fine, as well as having a very distinctive colour — I felt this was the best way to bring the exact idea to life,” explained Lee.

Elephant Boy Printing printed onto the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis and the Long Body Cotton T-Shirt (NX3602) from Next Level Apparel.

“The garments were very well received, and this was backed up by repeat orders for mugs and further garments,” added Lee.

Supplied by Coralgraph, the mugs were printed using the Ink Experts Versa Sublimation Paper.

www.instagram.com/elephantboyprinting