The Association of Suppliers to the British Clothing Industry (ASBCI) has released details of the upcoming webinar in its Beyond 2020 series.

On Wednesday 3 March, its free online seminar ‘Smart Consumers Beyond 2020 — the post-pandemic digital opportunity’ will bring together experts in consumer behaviour and data analysis, logistics and retail for an in-depth look at how the coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer buying patterns, and how retailers can adapt to stay ahead.

Organised with event partner Eurofins, the webinar will “explore the post-pandemic digital opportunity for the UK’s fashion sector and why digital transformation has become an imperative rather than an aspiration,” explained the ASBCI.

Guest speakers include Martin Corcoran from Summit Media, who will analyse the way certain retailers are using online as their primary marketing and sales channels, and how they acquire and retain customers.

From Advanced Supply Chain Group, business and client development director Caroline Ellis and Will Robinson, business solutions director, will also provide insights into how retailers have responded to the challenges of the pandemic, as well as the longer-term trends that can, and will impact supply chains and stock inventory management going forward — they’ll also delve into the technologies that retailers can use to operate an intelligent supply chain.

Frazer Mead, head of global sourcing at The Very Group, will also host a live panel debate and a Q&A, which will be moderated by the ASBCI event director Julie King.

The ‘Smart Consumers Beyond 2020’ webinar will be held at 10.30am on Wednesday 3 March — to register, visit imagesmag.uk/ASBCI-Smart-Consumers.

