Experts in the clothing sector will come together at a summit to examine how the industry can “re-set” through sustainability, sourcing, digital technology and staff wellbeing.

The Fashion Re:set Summit in York on 11 October 2022 has been organised by the Association of Suppliers to the British Clothing Industry (ASBCI), the non-profit organisation representing the clothing and textile supply chain.

Through presentations and panel discussions, the event has been designed to encourage debate and foster collaboration at all levels between ASBCI members and the wider industry.

Speakers will include Phil Oakley, UK and Ireland director of direct-to-garment (DTG) print specialist Kornit Digital, who will be part of a panel on how the industry can overcome the sourcing challenges of the last few years and the opportunities of new technologies, near-shoring, “made-on-demand” and personalisation.

The event will also feature sessions on ESG (environmental, social and governance), digital transformation, and employee wellbeing and its link with talent management and the skills shortage.

The summit will be opened by a keynote presentation on the current state of the industry from fashion technology storyteller and analyst Ben Hanson, editor in chief of fashion technology publication The Interline.

ASBCI chairman Dr Alistair Knox said: “For years, the conversation has been about the need for change – for more sustainable business models, for new technology, for plans to tackle skills shortages or supply chain issues. But while there are many businesses out there doing good things, meaningful industry-wide progress on many of these issues has been slow, and Covid shone a spotlight on the industry’s weaknesses.

“However, Covid also demonstrated the link between sustainability and sustainable business in its broadest sense. To move forward on climate, attract and nurture talented people, and ensure a profitable future, we must tackle these issues together – within businesses and as an industry.”

For more information on the programme and the speakers, visit asbci.co.uk/event/asbci-events-and-conferences/asbci-autumn-conference-2022.