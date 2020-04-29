The Association of Suppliers to the British Clothing Industry (ASBCI) has announced the release of its garment costing handbook as an ebook.

Garment Costing – everything you need to know about the cost of making clothes was first published in print in 2018, and has been republished in an Amazon Kindle format.

Alistair Knox, chairman of the ASBCI, said: “We are delighted to make the Garment Costing handbook available in a low-cost, ebook format.

“It’s the only guide of its kind to comprehensively cover this complex aspect of fashion buying and manufacture, and we are very pleased to be able to make it available more widely in response to popular demand.”

The technical handbook provides a step-by-step expla­nation of the garment costing process, including chapters on sourcing strategy, the added-value supply chain, garment materials, labour, overheads, logistics and garment reprocessing.

The new ebook edition has also been updated with a comprehensive explanation of costing calculations, complete with examples, to make it as easy as possible for fashion professionals at all stages of the supply chain to understand how to arrive at a final cost and how to price lines to ensure they make a profit, explains ASBCI.

“Also included is a detailed explanation of labour costs calculations, including examples of time and work measurements and sample spreadsheets, a useful glossary of costing and accounting terms, and some cautionary anecdotes that demonstrate how easily product lines can go from profit to loss.”

The ebook is available from Amazon for £9.99, with the Amazon Kindle reading app available for free for iOS, Android, PCs and MACs.

