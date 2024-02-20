PenCarrie’s managing director, Tony Lock, is retiring after 17 years at the wholesale garment distributor.

Mark Campbell has been appointed as the new CEO at PenCarrie, and will begin his new role on 2 April 2024. Having qualified as an accountant at Grant Thornton in 1998 and progressed through a variety of roles, for the past seven years he has been the CEO at the high street toy retailer, The Entertainer.

PenCarrie explained: “As a family-run business, there was emphasis on securing a CEO who embodied the values of the company: partnership, inspirational leadership, and a focus on customer success.”

Mark, also known as MC, will join the team in providing “exceptional service and business support” for customers, it added, as well as continuing to drive the distributor forwards along its strategic path, and spearhead its next phase of development.

Tony commented: “I’m delighted to be able to hand over to MC and am keen to give him the best possible start so he can drive PenCarrie forward. Whilst this clearly comes with mixed emotions for me, following a most enjoyable 17 years with PenCarrie, I’m looking forward to the future: working in NED (non-executive director) roles – and getting more involved in charity work.”

Director Nicci Gratwicke added: “We welcome our new CEO with open arms, excited by the wealth of experience and visionary leadership he brings to the table. As we embark on this new journey together, we look forward to collaboratively weaving the threads of MC’s expertise into the fabric of our future success. Huge thanks to Tony for his passion and dedication over the years, and we look forward to celebrations later in the year!”

As part of his induction, MC will be visiting key brands and customers when he starts in April.

