Clothing manufacturer AS Colour is relocating to a new office and warehouse in Bedfordshire to support expansion of its range in the UK.

Operating out of three warehouse buildings in Marlow in Buckinghamshire, it is in the process of moving operations to a 7,400 sq m (80,000 sq ft) facility in Leighton Buzzard.

Originating in New Zealand, the company is also expanding its workforce in the UK, recruiting warehouse staff, three new customer services people and two UK sales reps to cover the north and the south.

The move, due to be completed by the end of March, will allow AS Colour to increase stockholdings by fivefold across all its core styles instead of the more limited selection that has been available in the UK since entering this market in 2018.

Sam Sharland, head of sales in New Zealand and Australia, said: “We could never provide access to the full range in the UK as we had only small warehouses but, with this move, we can have everything that is available in other regions.”

AS Colour was established to design and manufacture blank garments for decorators, brands, musicians and creatives to help them bring their ideas to life. It is planning to introduce more products to the UK market over the next three to six months.

Founded in 2005, the group now has offices and warehouses in the US, Australia and New Zealand as well as the UK. Alongside the business-to-business channel, it has opened 25 shops globally, including one in Britain in Redchurch Street in Shoreditch, east London.

AS Colour combines premium quality with commitment to social responsibility practices such as membership of the Better Cotton Initiative and the Amfori BSCI initiative, Oeko-Tex accreditation and a drive to reduce plastic from its supply chain.

It showcased some of the new styles coming to the UK on its stand at this week’s Printwear & Promotion Live! show at the NEC in Birmingham.

www.ascolour.com