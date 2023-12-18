Arco has been awarded the Recycled Product of the Year Award at the 2023 MRW National Recycling Awards for its Responsible Hi-Vis line.

The safety products and services company says it created the ‘circular’ hi-vis range in order to “tackle excessive waste in a niche and difficult to recycle segment of the clothing industry”.

By collaborating with polyester-recycling company Stuff4Life, Arco says its hi-vis garments “are designed to last longer, made from certified recycled and responsibly sourced materials, and developed with end of life in mind, focusing on the recyclability of materials”.

When the garment reaches the end of its life, it can be recycled using Stuff4Life’s patent-pending chemical recycling solution that sees the recovered materials being transformed back into new polyester yarn. Arco says it is committed to embracing circularity as a signatory to Textiles 2030.

Journey to circularity

“This award confirms our view of a future where the value of textiles is preserved through the process we have developed,” said Jim Harbidge, head of sustainability.

“As we and our customers begin to move away from thinking about these items as ‘disposable’, we have been able to incorporate other aspects of design to offer comfort, durability, recycling ease and of course lower life-time costs. Our aim is to make the most sustainable items also the lowest cost choice. Our new range is already available to customers who are working with arco on their journey to circularity.”

John Twitchen, co-founder of Stuff4Life, added: “This award is the result of all the hard work and commitment Arco has made in developing these exceptionally well-designed products. Nearly 90% of the 33 million workwear items provided to workers annually currently end up in landfill or are incinerated, but this workwear range is fit for the future, a future where materials have multiple usages and longer life cycles.

“We’re pleased to have played a role in challenging conventions and championing change, and of course we look forward to recycling these fantastic products back into new stuff when they have served their purpose.”

