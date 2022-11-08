Hull-based safetywear specialist Arco has opened a new safety centre and showroom in the south of England.

The new base in Bracknell in Berkshire brings together workwear and PPE with safety products and training after an investment of over £2 million.

The new store provides workwear, PPE and workplace safety equipment from brands including Snickers, Regatta, Berghaus, Trojan, Puma, DeWalt, CAT and Mascot.

The site also features a 20-metre external tower for working-at-height training as well as confined space labyrinth training facilities, six training classrooms and drop-in face-fit testing facilities.

Headquartered in Hull, Arco has over 1,600 employees nationwide include 12 in Bracknell. It reaches customers through its website and national network of safety centres and stores and provides decorating services including embroidery and heat seal badging for branding and personalisation.

Jamie Sadler, commercial director at Arco Professional Safety Services, said: “The new Bracknell safety centre is a significant milestone for Arco. As our largest dedicated safety centre, it is ideally placed to bring our industry expertise, expansive product offering and practical training capabilities to more customers, nationally.”

