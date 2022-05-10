Safety workwear and equipment specialist Arco has donated over 80,000 items of essential PPE to aid those directly affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Partnering with global first responder International Medical Corps, the Hull-based group has provided 54,000 aprons and 33,600 masks to support healthcare workers on the ground.

These are people providing medical assistance, caring for Ukrainian refugees in Poland and helping with search and rescue operations in areas of Ukraine damaged by conflict after the invasion of the country by Russia.

International Medical Corps delivers emergency medical aid, equipment and training that will allow impacted communities to become self-sufficient and effective first responders themselves.

As an expert safety partner with real-world industry experience, Arco has previously been called on by the UK government to assist and advise on crises such as the Ebola epidemic, the swine flu pandemic, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Safety equipment is particularly critical in Ukraine as proper sanitation is crucial to prevent the spread of infectious diseases amidst an ongoing medical emergency.

Arco managing director David Evison said: “The situation that is continuing to unfold in Ukraine is heart-breaking. Supporting those in need at times of crisis is embedded in our business’s culture and many of our colleagues have either direct or indirect links to Eastern Europe so we are keen to do everything we can to support those affected by the crisis.

“International Medical Corps are very experienced in responding to crises and we are pleased that we have been able to arrange the donation of much-needed PPE to help and support their response.”

Rebecca Milner, chief advancement officer at International Medical Corps, added: “This generous PPE donation by Arco will help us continue our efforts to provide medical care to the people of Ukraine and the surrounding region.

“With millions of people displaced and the needs high, it is critical to ensure continuity of healthcare in the midst of this conflict.”

