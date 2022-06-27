Arc Workwear and PPE in North Yorkshire has expanded into screen printing and begun building fashion brand As Thieves after acquiring manufacturer Merch Stall.

The deal has allowed Arc to access new and specialist markets and to add screen printing to its existing embroidery and heat transfer capabilities.

Merch Stall, a designer and manufacturer of screen-printed leisurewear for music and fashion, was founded by Joe Tilston and based in Keighley in West Yorkshire.

Arc, which specialises in workwear, PPE and personalised clothing for organisations ranging from small businesses to blue-chip companies, was established in Sherburn in Elmet over 10 years ago by Rebecca and Anthony Chapman.

Anthony, who is managing director, said: “We are looking forward to cross-selling products to our expanded customer base, including our extensive range of workwear in addition to personalised garments.

“We have exciting plans for the As Thieves brand which is in its infancy but has seen considerable success recently.”

Joe Tilston has stayed with the business and continues to be responsible for operations. He commented: “The acquisition of Merch Stall by Arc gives us increased buying power and the ability to cross-sell Arc group products to our considerable customer base. I am looking forward to being part of the Arc team and to our continued success.”

Arc was founded by Rebecca in the family’s kitchen and, after it took off, it moved to Sherburn Enterprise Centre and then in January 2019 purchased a unit at Blackburn Industrial Estate on Enterprise Way.

Anthony explained said that Arc’s success was down to “hard work, determination and the teamwork and dedication of the employees”.

The relocation of Merch Stall to Sherburn in Elmet opened up opportunities for additional staff and also a small number of apprentice roles.

www.arcltd.uk

www.asthieves.com