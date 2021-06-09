Fanela, a leading supplier of printed, embroidered and transferred garments for promotions and workwear, has appointed Sue Fells as business development manager.

Managing director Artie Pallari said Sue was “a natural fit for our team”, bringing “vast experience and knowledge of the industry”.

Sue added: “I’m delighted to have accepted the role of business development manager at Fanela – a wonderful company with a great reputation who I have known previously both as a supplier and a customer.

“After almost 20 years in our industry, I’m thrilled to be joining Artie and his team in offering an unrivalled complete garment decoration solution and look forward to visiting both old and new contacts in the near future.”

