Anthem Jogpants

The brand-new Anthem Jogpants (AM030) are now available in three colours: black, grey marl and navy. “These ultimate super-soft jogpants are made from 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled polyester in the solid colours for an all-day comfort,” notes the brand. Details include an elasticated ribbed waistband along with a slim fit and cuffed hem.

The jogpants feature a soft hand-feel, round drawcords with metal ends, brushed inner fleece, twin-needle detail, 2×1 ribbed waistband and cuffs, self-coloured neck size label, nickel-free eyelets and drawcord ends, and two front, zipped, concealed pockets. Sizes range from XS-3XL.