SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Write your own fashion story with three new styles from this on-trend range
Anthem has added three new fashion-forward styles for 2022 to its range, all of which are unique. “Whether you’re an individual or team player, comfy co-worker or responsible rebel, one thing’s for sure – with Anthem you can write your own fashion story,” declares the brand.
Anthem Jogpants
The brand-new Anthem Jogpants (AM030) are now available in three colours: black, grey marl and navy. “These ultimate super-soft jogpants are made from 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled polyester in the solid colours for an all-day comfort,” notes the brand. Details include an elasticated ribbed waistband along with a slim fit and cuffed hem.
The jogpants feature a soft hand-feel, round drawcords with metal ends, brushed inner fleece, twin-needle detail, 2×1 ribbed waistband and cuffs, self-coloured neck size label, nickel-free eyelets and drawcord ends, and two front, zipped, concealed pockets. Sizes range from XS-3XL.
Anthem Sweat
The brand has also introduced the Anthem Sweat (AM020). “The sweat is luxuriously thick and boasts a soft-feel finish inside and out for ultimate comfort. Every detail of the sweat has been meticulously thought out to create a high-impact piece,” says Anthem. The sweat has a ribbed crew neck, brushed inner fleece, twin-needle detail and self-coloured neck size label. Sizes range from XS-3XL and it’s available in 10 colours.
Anthem Heavyweight T-Shirt
The new Anthem Heavyweight T-Shirt (AM015) is manufactured to the highest quality, reports the brand, with certified organic ringspun yarn used to create this fashion staple. The tee features a ribbed crew neck, twin-needle stitching on shoulders and back neck, and twin-needle hem and cuffs, and has a soft hand-feel with a self-coloured neck size label. This retail-ready, fashion-fit T-shirt’s sizes range from XS-3XL and it is available in six colours.