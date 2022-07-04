Andrew Hodgson, the owner of Sportsworld (NE), has merged his teamwear business with BE Uniforms in the Scottish Borders.

Andrew will join up with the teamwear division of BE Uniforms – the trading name of Greenlaw-based Border Embroideries – which has a strong grassroots sports offering, supplying schools and teams across Scotland and northern England.

A stalwart of the sportswear scene in north-east England, Andrew has been managing director of Northumberland-based Sportsworld (NE) since 1987.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining forces with BE Uniforms. It will really allow me to further develop my teamwear offering by utilising their fantastic embroidery and printing facility in Greenlaw as well as all their support systems.

“It will also be a real pleasure to mentor and support William and Ross Smillie who are taking on the reins of the business from their father – and my great friend – Billy Smillie.

“Customers can expect to see a lot more of me as I will now have more time to visit and support our customer base with all the back-up support that BE Uniforms are able to give me, and so I look forward to visiting my wonderful customers and being able to further support them in all their teamwear requirements.”

William Smillie, operations manager for Border Embroideries, added: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Andrew to the BE team. He is a legend of the teamwear game and has been a good friend to our dad and indeed to our business over the years, so it is fantastic that he has agreed to join us and develop his teamwear offering with us.

“Our plan is to allow Andrew more time to do what he loves best, talking to customers and offering them the best solution to their teamwear needs, whilst we take the pressure of placing and delivering those orders which we love doing, so it’s a great fit.

“The fact that Andrew will also mentor my brother Ross and myself in teamwear with his three decades of experience is a terrific bonus.”

www.workwear.border-embroideries.co.uk