Egor Sukhov of Magic Buttons explains how this clever ‘special effects’ print is actually an optical illusion – it uses no silver ink, nor is it a high-build…
This tactile-looking print was created for Wolee, a streetwear brand.
The main goal was to get the most realistic and tangible result possible while using a simulated process and conventional plastisol inks without special effects.
The colour separation was achieved by Egor using Magic Buttons, a colour separation plug-in, and the design was printed on a cotton T-shirt by Hopes and Dreams Merch.
For more details on how Magic Buttons created the Wolee print, and the equipment and techniques used, visit our March 2021 issue here