This tactile-looking print was created for Wolee, a streetwear brand.

The main goal was to get the most realistic and tangible result possible while using a simulated process and conventional plastisol inks without special effects.

The colour separation was achieved by Egor using Magic Buttons, a colour separation plug-in, and the design was printed on a cotton T-shirt by Hopes and Dreams Merch.

www.magic-buttons.com

www.hndmerch.com