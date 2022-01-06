David Morrish designed this one-off piece for TV personality Siobhan Murphy, who describes it as “a work of art that I will treasure forever”. The award-winning embroiderer and senior lecturer in fashion design at Sheffield Hallam University breaks down the design and embroidery processes
This one-of-a-kind jacket is a true test sample, and stems from a collaboration formed between myself and Siobhan Murphy, TV personality, fashion and interior designer, and runner-up on the BBC TV show Interior Design Masters.
We were both interested to see what could be possible with a digital embroidery machine, an old jacket and creative freedom; we agreed to attempt a big, bold, all-over embroidered piece of art that flowed around the body and reflected Siobhan’s cheerful and energetic personality.
The design itself is one of Siobhan’s favourites and synonymous with her brand – it comprises a self-portrait with the slogan ‘Donuts are a girl’s best friend’.
This piece really was a test, questioning my design and production methods, and saw me working in 3D, 2D, traditional and digital realms.
