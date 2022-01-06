This one-of-a-kind jacket is a true test sample, and stems from a collaboration formed between myself and Siobhan Murphy, TV personality, fashion and interior designer, and runner-up on the BBC TV show Interior Design Masters.

We were both interested to see what could be possible with a digital embroidery machine, an old jacket and creative freedom; we agreed to attempt a big, bold, all-over embroidered piece of art that flowed around the body and reflected Siobhan’s cheerful and energetic personality.