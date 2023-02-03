The print was applied using a Ricoh Ri2000 DTG machine with Ricoh’s aqueous pigment inks. The embroidery part of the design took half a day to digitise, and was completed by Smart Punching.

It took three hours to ensure the design was digitised correctly for Coloreel’s instant thread colouring unit, and an hour to ‘colour’ the design. The design comprised 5,600 stitches and took seven minutes to produce on a Tajima TMBP-S1501C.

