Japanese illustrator Hitomi Morita reveals how this striking mixed media piece was created using a Ricoh DTG printer along with Coloreel’s instant thread-colouring unit, which allows “for smooth and seamless colour transitions and gradient effects”
This design was created by first applying the direct-to-garment print to the garment then embroidering it. The garments were 100% cotton LifeMax MS1156 Super Heavy Weight T-Shirts.
The print was applied using a Ricoh Ri2000 DTG machine with Ricoh’s aqueous pigment inks. The embroidery part of the design took half a day to digitise, and was completed by Smart Punching.
It took three hours to ensure the design was digitised correctly for Coloreel’s instant thread colouring unit, and an hour to ‘colour’ the design. The design comprised 5,600 stitches and took seven minutes to produce on a Tajima TMBP-S1501C.
For more details on how Hitomi Morita created this print and embroidery, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our February 2023 issue here