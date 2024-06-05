Digital embroidery designer and coordinator Alice describes this Transcendent Threads piece as being ‘a modern alchemy of mystical traditions’.

She explains: “I designed this piece for the Hand & Lock Prize for Embroidery 2023 exhibition.

“I thought it would be nice to showcase the craftsmanship of those that work at Hand & Lock so we collaborated between specialisms to create a large-scale wall hanging.

“This large-scale embroidered banner intricately weaves together hand embroidery, digital machine embroidery, and opulent goldwork.

“Drawing inspiration from heraldic motifs, it breathes new life into the classic garter banner, featuring majestic and mythical creatures like the unicorn and dragon.