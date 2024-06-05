This intricate piece was created by Alice Slater of London-based embroidery house Hand & Lock. Called Transcendent Threads, it showcases a wide variety of techniques and demonstrates what is possible when top-notch embroidery skills are combined with a highly creative imagination
Digital embroidery designer and coordinator Alice describes this Transcendent Threads piece as being ‘a modern alchemy of mystical traditions’.
She explains: “I designed this piece for the Hand & Lock Prize for Embroidery 2023 exhibition.
“I thought it would be nice to showcase the craftsmanship of those that work at Hand & Lock so we collaborated between specialisms to create a large-scale wall hanging.
“This large-scale embroidered banner intricately weaves together hand embroidery, digital machine embroidery, and opulent goldwork.
“Drawing inspiration from heraldic motifs, it breathes new life into the classic garter banner, featuring majestic and mythical creatures like the unicorn and dragon.
“The meticulous detailing and contemporary flair make it a captivating design that bridges the realms of history and modernity.
“The design comprises around 500,000 stitches. It was digitised using Wilcom EmbroideryStudio.
“We used a Tajima TWMX embroidery machine supplied by AJS, and a variety of different threads from Madeira, including ceramic, metallic and rayon viscose, as well as satins, silks, velvet and cotton for the fabrics.”
For more details on how Alice created this embroidery, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our June 24 issue here