“Tomb of Terror #16 is a multi-media embroidery that uses three very different types of embroidery threads and is then hand painted with Copic markers.

“The image is based on a classic horror comic from 1954 that was originally illustrated by Lee Elias.

“The detailed linework of the original art inspired me to want to try and replicate it as closely as possible while also experimenting with different novelty threads to create interesting effects.

“There are approximately 84,000 stitches.

“The entire piece was embroidered on a lightweight canvas and run on a Barudan single-head machine.”

