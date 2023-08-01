Marcus Davis of Allabout Digitizing in North Carolina, US, has an instantly recognisable style that uses mixed media to recreate pages from horror magazines
“Tomb of Terror #16 is a multi-media embroidery that uses three very different types of embroidery threads and is then hand painted with Copic markers.
“The image is based on a classic horror comic from 1954 that was originally illustrated by Lee Elias.
“The detailed linework of the original art inspired me to want to try and replicate it as closely as possible while also experimenting with different novelty threads to create interesting effects.
“There are approximately 84,000 stitches.
“The entire piece was embroidered on a lightweight canvas and run on a Barudan single-head machine.”
For more details on how Allabout Digitizing created this embroidery, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our August 2023 issue here