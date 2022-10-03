Freddy Craze explains how the Master Stitch team created this dramatic embroidery of an eagle with its huge stitch count and vivid colours
Master Stitch has been working with high-end fashion label Swankskey since it launched a year ago. The Midlands clothing brand’s T-shirts retail for £100, explains Master Stitch’s owner, Freddy Craze, which is unsurprising, given the level of work that goes into each garment.
This 107,000-stitch design is a typical example of the orders carried out by the company, says Freddy: “This is the kind of work we do day in, day out. This is what we specialise in: the tricky stuff, the 3D pieces – the work that no one else wants to do, we love it!”
