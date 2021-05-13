SlammedUK, an automotive-based accessories and streetwear brand, whose merchandise is designed, manufactured and sold in the UK through its website (www.slammeduk.co.uk) and specialist pop-up shops, commissioned Squeezed Orange to decorate a hoodie with a multicoloured 3D embroidery of its logo.

Squeezed Orange’s director Darren Sedge explains how the Essex-based print and embroidery shop approached the job and how it ensured the sharp-edged 3D embroidery was as ‘clean’ as possible.

www.squeezedorange.co.uk