In order to achieve the realistic, three-dimensional look of the bear, this clever design was digitised in several layers, demonstrating what can be achieved with careful planning and an eye for detail.

The design was digitised in Wilcom EmbroideryStudio e4.5, and has a height of 60mm and a width of 51mm. It was embroidered on a Tajima TFMX ICC 1508 machine and totalled 11,972 stitches.

