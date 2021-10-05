Brazilian digitiser and embroiderer Vitor Mendes demonstrates the versatility of machine embroidery with this elegant design featuring beads and sequins
Vitor Mendes of Vitor Digitizing is a highly experienced embroiderer and digitiser from Blumenau in Brazil who also teaches digitising and whose work was showcased on the ZSK stand at the Impressions Expo in the US last month.
Here, he explains how he made sure this ballet design was on point by using two embroidery machines and paying close attention to details such as tension and density.
For more details on how Vitor Digitizing created the embroidery, plus the equipment and techniques used, visit our October 2021 issue here