The Illustration was a custom design by our good friend and incredible artist, Sigh Luxton.

He is amazingly talented and the king of the barbecue merch scene – not only here in Australia, but his designs have popped up in the US and NZ as well!

Sigh was approached by Adriano from BRZ Food to come up with a custom design for his brand.

The brief from Adriano was simply, “Ask people about me and surprise me!”

After some crazy stalking, Sigh pulled together all of the elements that represent the biggest smile in BBQ and his passion for his family and good food.

We’ve worked with Sigh for years; it’s a fun process deconstructing his designs and watching them rebuild layer by layer, slowly coming back to life as a custom tee.

www.blackdogink.com.au

www.instagram.com/sigh_13

www.instagram.com/brzfood