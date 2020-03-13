Andy Anderson of Anderson Studio breaks down his award-winning print of American country music star Vince Gill
The 2019 Impressions Awards, theÂ 41st edition of the annual contest, demonstrated the wide breadth of talent that currently exists in the global garment decoration community. The winners of the 12 categories were announced in October; Anderson Studio, a multi-award winning shop in Nashville, Tennessee, scooped top prize in the Simulated Process Colour Screen Printing category with a print of American country musician Vince Gill, who released his latest album, Okie, in August last year. Co-owner Andy Anderson explains how the print, which also won an SGIA 2019 Golden Image Award, was created.
(1) The idea for the print was a typical â€˜face tourâ€™ shirt design. We usually do several design ideas for approval. The artist himself or his tour merchandiser is usually the one that approves the final art.
(2) This 13-colour job was a print for a customer that handles tour merchandise and they specified the shirt brand and type â€“ the one used for this image is a Gildan SoftStyle. The inks were all from the Wilflex Epic PF ink system.
(3) The blue type â€˜OKIEâ€™ and outline around Vince Gill is a customer-specified 8484 PMS metallic. We printed it in the last head on the press for coverage reasons.
(4) For the underbase white we used a 200-48 Murakami mesh, and 280- to 330-34 Murakami mesh on the 11 remaining colours in the image.
(5) The squeegees we used were all Serilor triple durometer â€“ 75-90-75. The white underbase was flashed while all the other colours were printed wet-on-wet.
(6) The separations were created in Photoshop. We have printed this type of work for decades and have refined our process over many years to suit our customersâ€™ needs. The separations are very specific for how we print â€“ we have notes on colours and areas of the image that we focus on in the separations to achieve the desired image. Itâ€™s all based on our past print history: our first print was pulled in 1971.
(7) The press we used on this job was an M&R Challenger II 16-colour, and the dryer was an M&R Sprint 2000.